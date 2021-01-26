There’s a satisfaction that comes from building something yourself. However, acquiring those skills, like how to creatively use a 3D pen, can feel daunting. However, watching the 3D Sanago YouTube channel makes learning interesting as the creator builds a complete three-dimensional model of the Porsche Taycan all-electric sedan using a 3D pen, plastics, and some other materials. The final product is a stunning hand-made recreation with working lights.

The creator begins with a base, drawing the car’s exterior frame – sides, top, hood – on top of a Taycan sketch. Once completed, the greenhouse and body are combined into a rough wireframe of the vehicle. He then slowly begins filling in the body panels with the pen, using small circular motions; however, it’s far from complete. A soldering iron helps smooth out the swirls, while a grinder takes the process a step further. Hard-to-reach places require manual sanding with sandpaper.

What follows are several rounds of apply and sanding putty to help smooth out the Taycan’s body panels before applying the paint. In this case, the Porsche receives a bold green exterior color. Once it’s dry, it’s time for the finer details, like the lower front bumper fascia, working headlights and taillights, badging, and window glass (plastic). Tiny LEDs help illuminate the carefully constructed four-bulb headlight units and the expansive rear taillight element.

The project took a month to complete, with countless hours dedicated to the more tedious aspects of the build, though the final result is nothing short of neat. What really completes the build is the radio-controlled car base that the Taycan body rides on, giving life to the creation. However, the Korean winter hindered its test drive, the snow proving a bit much for the low-riding RC car, though maybe a set of winter tires are in the small car’s future.