If you have ever think that your car would look cool in the camouflage wrap that we see in spy shots. And, you like to keep your vehicle under a sheet so that it remains spotless. Maserati has a product for exactly this niche group of customers. A new teaser video reveals that Maserati Genuine Accessories is preparing a car cover for the MC20 in the same design as the model's covering in the development phase.

The cover is dark blue and white, in addition to some tiny green and red accents. It features the stylized MC20 logo placed at an angle and repeats this cue all over the body. Maserati and the brand's trident emblem take up the remaining space. On top of the roof, there's a much larger version of the trident.

Gallery: 2021 Maserati MC20 new spy photos

30 Photos

During the MC20's development (gallery above), Maserati's engineers covered the new sports car in a camouflage pattern that's very similar to what we're seeing in this teaser video for the car cover. Looking closely, the version that the company is selling has more unified styling by orienting the elements of the design in a more cohesive way.

Maserati's video doesn't say when this camouflaged car cover arrives or how much it costs.

The MC20 starts at $210,000 in the United States and goes on sale at some point in 2021. It packs a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 newton-meters). Power runs through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This is enough to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 201 mph (323 kph). Extensive use of carbon fiber, including for the monocoque, keeps the weight down to 3,306 pounds (1,500 kilograms).

Later, Maserati's product plan indicates a fully electric version and a convertible variant of the MC20 are coming in 2022.