The overall look of the Mini Cooper hatchback hasn't changed much since the third generation debuted for 2014. But today the company is announcing the arrival of the new and improved Cooper for 2022, an update that extends to the hardtop, convertible, John Cooper Works, and even the electric Cooper SE. All of these updated models will hit dealerships sometime later in the year, each with fresh takes on the brand's iconic design language, plus some updates to the cabin and overall technology.

The most apparent change to the exterior of the Cooper is on the front end. Designers replaced the traditional gloss-black grille insert with a body-colored trim piece, which gives the small hatchback a cleaner look. The new Mini features a set of standard LED headlights, a few unique 17- and 18-inch wheel options, and the rear-end gets a similar simplified treatment with more body-colored inserts. The Union Jack taillight treatment does carry over – it will be a fixture on every Mini model beginning next year – and there are three bright new hues available for 2022: Grey Metallic, Island Blue, and Zesty Yellow (pictured below).

While the styling changes are relatively minor, Mini did add a number of new packages and trim options for the 2022 model year. Our favorite feature of the bunch is the multi-tone gradient roof. Pictured here in a San Marino Blue and Pearly Aqua that bleeds into Jet Black finish, this is the only multi-tone option available for now. But it will be available on all Mini Cooper hardtop models other than the JCW.

Buyers can also get a Piano Black package that now includes more exterior elements. The headlights surrounds – which, when combined with the new LED light fixtures, give the car a googly-eyed look – taillight surrounds, mirror caps, door handles, gas cap, badges, exhaust, and grille inserts all get the blacked-out treatment for 2022, if so equipped. And you're fond of chrome finishes, that still carries over as standard for 2022.

The range-topping John Cooper Works model is the only version of the hatchback that doesn't get the new body-colored grille insert. Instead, the performance model gets a more dramatic-looking hexagonal grille, joined by two larger lower vents. And on the rear, a slightly larger spoiler sits atop the roof, paired with new vents and body-colored treatments on the lower portion of the bumper.

Inside every 2022 Mini Cooper is a refreshed dash design that simplifies the layout via repositioned air vents and updated surfaces, plus a piano black plastic finish wraps around the now-standard 8.8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay compatibility. There are also a few new ambient lighting options, as well as a fresh Light Chequered cloth seating option, and for the first time, a heated leather steering wheel.

The base Cooper Hardtop sports the same turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder as last year good for 134 horsepower (100 kilowatts) and 162 pound-feet (220 newton-meters), paired to either a standard six-speed manual gearbox or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch. The Cooper S remains slightly more powerful, producing 189 hp (141 kW) and 207 lb-ft (281 nm) from the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine from last year. And the John Cooper Works stays the most powerful option of the bunch, offering 228 hp (170 kW) and 236 lb-ft (320 nm). The electric Cooper SE also carries over with no powertrain updates, still offering 184 hp (137 kW) and 270 lb-ft (366 nm), with an EPA-estimated 110 miles (177 kilometers) of range.

With those minor visual updates, the Mini Cooper doesn't get much more expensive for 2022. All three standard Cooper trims – the Classic, Signature, and Iconic – see a hike of $500 compared to last year's versions. The Cooper S Classic also sees a $500 increase as does the John Cooper Works Classic. The electric SE, though, doesn't get any price increase across the board.