Do you find Land Rover interiors a bit bland, boring, and blah? There's a company you can call to solve that problem – Vilner. The company is famous for taking high-end automobiles and transforming how they look and feel inside, leapfrogging the OEM luxuriousness. The company's latest creation takes the already stunning Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography and adds a handful of touches that elevates the SUV's well-appointed cabin.

The interior is flush with deep browns and light tan colors, offset by subtle white contrast stitching throughout the inside. New wood veneer trim covers the door panels, center console, steering wheel, instrument panel, air conditioning ducts, and more, adding a delicate combination of dark brown and honey-colored wood to create a zebra-like pattern on several surfaces. Three-dimensional diamond leather inserts liven up the seats, while a new light brown headliner helps complete the interior's makeover.

Gallery: Land Rover Ranger Rover Autobiography By Vilner

16 Photos

The customer wanted something "individual, exclusive, and memorable," and it would appear as if Vilner achieved that with its build. When the customer finally laid on eyes on the vehicle, he was stunned, saying that when he saw the car, he "doubted" his own eyes as to what he was seeing. Picking the right combination of materials and colors can have a profound effect on an interior's appearance, and the Ranger Rover's transformation is quite an upgrade.

Vilner doesn't touch the outside, leaving the Range Rover's sleek exterior alone. It's still the stately SUV with the automaker's hallmark design details left untouched. Instead, the upfitter focuses on interiors and has completed several projects for customers. It's an eclectic collection of automobiles that sees Land Rovers and BMWs transformed, but also less luxurious cars like the Dodge Challenger and Tesla Model 3. New materials, new colors, and unique stitching can do a lot regardless of the make and model.