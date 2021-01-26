Kia is simplifying its American lineup for the 2021 model year by dropping the Cadenza and K900 from the range. Car and Driver first published the rumor, and the company confirmed the info Motor1.com.

The decision makes sense because both of the sedans are very slow sellers. Kia moved just 305 units of the K900 in 2020, which was down from a similarly poor 390 examples in 2019. There were awful numbers for a vehicle that just received a new generation for the 2019 model year.

Gallery: 2019 Kia K900: Review

38 Photos

The latest K900 offered buyers lots of luxury and tech. Inside, there was a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and optional digital instrument cluster of the same size. Buyers could even get a 9.7-inch head-up display. For comfort, there was a 20-way adjustable driver seat and a 14-way adjustable rear passenger seat.

Gallery: 2020 Kia Cadenza

25 Photos

The Cadenza only performed a little better by moving 1,265 examples in 2020. This was a drop from 1,630 units in 2019. The sedan even received a refresh for the 2020 model year.

The updated Cadenza introduced a fresh face with new pieces for the front fascia, grille, and hood. Full-width taillights were part of the tweaked rear. Inside, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen became standard.

"As we realign our model lineup to meet consumer demands, the K900 and Cadenza will be discontinued for the 2021 model year," Kia spokesperson James Hope told Motor1.com. "With the introduction of Telluride, the all-new K5 sport sedan and all-new Sorento SUV, our world-class model line is now more appealing than ever and we look forward to serving our customers’ needs in the months and years ahead."

In total, Kia moved 586,105 vehicles in the US in 2020, which was down from 615,338 units the previous year. With a combined volume of 1,570 cars, the Cadenza and K900 made up less than 1 percent of the automaker's deliveries last year.

There are still plenty of four-door cars in the Kia lineup for buyers to choose from. In terms of starting price, customers can pick the Rio, Forte, K5 (formerly the Optima), and Stinger.