The new 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe is still being spied covered in thick camouflage and cladding. That’s even after several leaked photos appeared to have shown the car in extensive detail. However, BMW isn’t ready to show the world its new two-door just yet, but a new video has captured the car out testing on a California highway. Sadly, though, it’s still difficult to determine its design.

The car in the photos shows a dual exhaust system poking out the back, which indicates this could be the sportier M performance version. It’s unlikely it’s the full-blown M model that’s rumored to ride on BMW’s CLAR platform. However, the exhaust pipes are about as detailed as we can get. They likely indicate that this is the M240i – or M245i – model. However, while the name may change, the powertrain may not, the turbocharged 3.0-liter likely carrying over. There will be a less-powerful, entry-level model, too.

The car is still wearing cladding at the front and over the C-pillar, hiding the grille, headlights, and bumper; however, even with the camouflage, the new door handles are visible. The 2 Series Coupe in the video also rides low over the wheels, yet another indicator that this could be a sportier offering. A brief peek signifies reveals the in-dash infotainment screen that’s been spotted in other spy photos.

The warmer climate is a change for the 2 Series, which has recently been spotted cold-weather testing, though it’s still bundled up and hidden from view. BMW has yet to provide a debut date for the model, though the entry-level and sportier M Performance versions should debut first, with the M2 arriving at a much later date. The M2 is rumored to come with a detuned S58 engine – twin-turbo inline-six 3.0-liter making at least 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts).