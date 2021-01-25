Yes, that wasn’t a misprint, Hyundai is launching DAL-e, a customer service robot that can safely communicate with patrons during the pandemic– the acronym stands for Drive you Assist you, Link with you-experience. Equipped with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology, DAL-e can interact using a combination of facial recognition and a language-comprehension platform.

If you are currently employed at a dealership, don’t panic. While the project is aimed at providing wall-to-wall service, it’s hard to say it will completely replace the human-to-human interaction that we are all likely craving. So far, it sounds like this will be a vital stopgap in the Hyundai and Kia showroom experience under the Covid-19 situation.

“With continuous updates and improvements, the DAL-e will provide fresh, pleasant experiences to our valued customers in a contact-free environment,” said Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President and Head of the Robotics Lab at Hyundai Motor Group.

Moving on to the elephant in the room, the Korean automaker does mention that the digital personality can advise customers to wear a mask. There is no mention of what it can do if customers don’t comply, but we’ll gloss over that for everyone’s sake – leave your suggestions in the comments.

The robot itself comes in a relatively small package – measuring out to 1,160 X 600 X 600 millimeters and tipping the scales at 80 kilograms (176.3 pounds) – with ample mobility. After utilizing its four omnidirectional wheels to reach clientele DAL-e can then demonstrate vehicles and technologies by connecting wirelessly to a large display screen at the venue while using its movable arms for alternate feedback.

Hyundai noted that the robot is credited with easing the staff's workflow and offering help to customers – even those that prefer to be assisted by humans. Before making any snap judgements, we'd be remiss not to tell you that the technology is yet to be production implemented in dealerships, so let’s wait and see what happens.