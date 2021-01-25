Famed automobile designer Moray Callum is retiring from his position as Ford's vice president of design, which puts him in charge of the look of all Blue Oval and Lincoln products worldwide. Callum will leave on May 1, and Anthony Lo will take his place on April 1.

Callum has spent 38 years in automotive design. He started with stints at Chrysler UK and Peugeot Citroën. In 1988, he became a consultant designer with the Ford-owned Ghia styling house. In 1995, Callum moved fully to Ford where his early work included the look of the fourth-generation 2000 Taurus.

In 2001, Callum took over the design oversight duties at Mazda. Under his tenure, he focused on creating a more consistent look between the brand's products.

Callum moved back to Ford in 2006 to become the leader of the brand's passenger car designs in North America. A promotion in 2009 put him in charge of the look of all Ford and Lincoln products on this continent. Callum has been the boss of all the automaker's designs globally since 2014.

"Moray’s influence is seen on streets around the globe," said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s chief product platform and operations officer. "He brought and sustained a design vision and leadership to studios – including Ghia in Italy and Mazda in Japan, in addition to Ford and Lincoln – that has elevated the beauty, meaning and function of cars, trucks and SUVs for millions of customers."

Moray's brother, Ian Callum, is also a famous automobile designer. He retired from Jaguar Land Rover in 2019 and promptly started his own design firm.

Anthony Lo is currently the vice president of exterior design at Groupe Renault. His career kicked off at Lotus, including penning the Carlton. In 1990, he moved to Audi, and his work there included the Avus concept (gallery above) in 1991. He moved to Mercedes-Benz in 1993 and Saab in 2000. He became director of advanced design General Motors Europe in 2004. Lo has been with Renault since 2010, and his work there has included penning the Captur crossover.