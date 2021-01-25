We last saw the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS testing on a picturesque, Fall day near the Nürburgring, and the company has traded that gorgeous environment for a snowy road to conduct cold-weather evaluations in these new photos. After so many pictures and videos of the model's development, Porsche is really making enthusiasts wait for the vehicle's full debut.

This Cayman wears very light body covering. Black tape conceals each side of the front fascia as the piece wraps around just ahead of the front wheels. These sections are exposed on other development vehicles, and the area is an inlet for directing air around the wheels.

Gallery: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Spy Photos

16 Photos

There are also rectangular sections of black tape on top of the front fenders. There might be vents underneath the covering like the ones on the previous-gen 911 GT3 RS.

The GT4 RS features larger side vents than a regular GT4. The model also gains inlets behind the windows. The expectation is that the increased airflow is necessary because the vehicle has a 4.0-liter flat-six engine making 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts).

At the back, the GT4 RS has a swan-neck wing with huge endplates. There is also a tiny spoiler on the tip of the rear lid. The two exhaust pipes have big, circular outlets. A diffuser occupies the rest of the lower fascia.

There isn't an official debut date for the 718 Cayman GT4 RS available yet, but look for the performance vehicle to arrive at some point in 2021. A rumor suggests the price would be around $130,000, which is $30,000 more than a standard GT4.