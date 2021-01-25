In a rather dry announcement about exceeding European CO2 fleet emissions targets in 2020, VW let slip some tantalizing confirmations about future models. The company now confirms that the performance-focused ID.4 GTX and ID.5 coupe-inspired variant are debuting in 2021. It's part of a goal to introduce 20 EVs by 2025.

The ID.4 GTX will have a more potent powertrain that will reportedly be capable of pushing the crossover to 62 miles per hour in 6.2 seconds. However, this performance will come with a range lower than the standard model's 250 miles. The debut will likely be in the spring before going on sale in Europe a few months later. The availability of this variant in the US is still a mystery.

Gallery: VW ID.4 GTX Spy Photos

16 Photos

While the standard ID.4 is far from boxy, if you prefer a sleeker appearance, then the ID.5 is the version to wait for. This coupe-inspired crossover also uses the MEB platform, and all signs point to the two models sharing the same powertrain options. The major difference between them is the revised styling with an arching roofline to give the model a more aerodynamic look.

VW doesn't intend to sell the ID.5 in the US, but Europeans are getting it. The reason for this decision isn't entirely clear, but the automaker is probably afraid that there isn't enough demand to justify two models that are so similar.

Gallery: VW ID.5 first spy photos

28 Photos

The ID.4 will be the first of VW's new family of EVs to come to the United States. After a bit of a delay, it will arrive in America in the first half of 2021. The model comes standard with an 82-kilowatt-hour battery. The basic powertrain consists of a rear-mounted motor making 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 228 pound-feet (309 newton-meters). There's also an all-wheel-drive variant with 302 hp (225 kW).

To put a further emphasis on tech, the vehicle comes standard with a 10.0-inch infotainment screen, and a 12.0-inch screen comes on the Statement package. The safety suite includes forward collision warning with pedestrian monitoring, blind spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.

The ID.4 starts at $39,995, and the all-wheel-drive model goes for $43,695. VW's EVs still qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit.