Leaks, what leaks? Even though fully revealing spy shots of the revamped Outlander emerged in early December 2020, Mitsubishi is pressing ahead with its teaser campaign for the next-generation SUV. A shadowy teaser image was released the very next day after the leak, and now, Mitsu is going behind the scenes to show how prototypes were tested during the development phase.

“Tested to be tough” is the tagline used by Mitsubishi for its competent off-roader, which is finally getting a new generation after being on the market in its current third iteration for nearly nine years. Much like the outgoing model was originally unveiled in Russia, it appears the next-gen Outlander will also appear for the first time in the largest country (by total area) in the world.

Mitsubishi Russia has released a teaser video with the 2022 Outlander undergoing grueling testing on mud, snow, gravel, and water to make sure it will be up to the task, regardless of the type of terrain. Hiding underneath the disguise is an exterior design reminiscent of the 2019 Engelberg Tourer concept. In other words, expect a body design with a bold front fascia featuring split headlights in the same vein as the Outlander Sport. At the back, the taillights appear to be significantly thinner than before.

The interior design remains a secret for the time being, although it too will likely be similar to the concept car. For what it’s worth, the 15-second clip does reveal the infotainment system will be a tabled-styled screen affixed on top of the dashboard as opposed to the outgoing Outlander with its touchscreen integrated into the center console.

Gallery: 2019 Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer

37 Photos

The next-generation model is expected to grow in size and borrow the platform from the Rogue to become the “best equipped” Mitsubishi model ever sold in the United States. It’s expected to utilize the same inline-four 2.5-liter engine with 181 horsepower delivered to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT) as seen in the Rogue.

An optional all-wheel-drive system is likely planned, as is a new plug-in hybrid system with a 2.4-liter gasoline engine (instead of the current 2.0-liter unit) and an estimated electric range of 43 miles (70 kilometers).

We will have all the details in a couple of weeks as the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander will debut on February 16.