We believe luxury limousines are not made for head-to-head races but in today’s drag race, courtesy of the Motor channel on YouTube, the case is slightly different. What we have here are two of the quickest and most powerful sedans (or liftbacks) on the planet ready to race for glory.

Before we head into the actual race, there’s something we need to address. The Audi RS7 is obviously a full-blown RS model from Ingolstadt and it probably makes sense to see it race an equivalent BMW M model. That has to be the M8 Gran Coupe but it’s more expensive by at least $15,000 in the United States. The price difference is significantly higher in Australia, where the video was shot, and that’s why the team decided to put the RS7 against the cheaper M850i. Even in this configuration, the Bimmer is more expensive but it's a better match for the RS7.

Now, let’s see the numbers first. Under the hood, the M850i Gran Coupe has a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine delivering 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and 546 pound-feet (740 Newton-meters) of torque. Against it, the RS7 puts to use its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 good for 591 hp (441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Both are heavy but the BMW, as the host says, is “the less heavy of the two.”

The video starts with a comparison between the two cars on paper. Then, it moves to a sound comparison before getting to the actual drag race. It starts at the 7:30-minute mark and the result with a standing start is three out of three for the… well, the winner. In the rolling start races, each car gets a win. And what about deceleration? Another win for the car that’s faster in the quarter-mile race.