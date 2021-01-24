If you’re in the market for one of the rarest Mercedes-Benz ever built, we found the auction for you. Thanks to an online RM Sotheby’s auction listing you have the opportunity to own one of just 80 CLK DTM AMG Cabriolets. This rare vehicle was built to celebrate Mercedes-Benz's 2003 victory in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) Championship and now you have the opportunity to own this unique piece of automotive history.

Now, this rare piece of Mercedes-Benz racing history is ready for a new owner to continue its unique journey. This vehicle is a sound investment that’s to its rarity and condition which make it the perfect unique addition to the car collection that has everything. The RM Sotheby’s auction starts on February 13, 2021, so be sure to get your finances in order very soon.

Built for the 2004 model year, Mercedes made 100 coupes and 80 cabriolet versions of the CLK DTM AMG. This unique car featured a detuned version of the 5.5-liter V8 engine used in the race car which pumps out an impressive 582 horsepower (433 Kilowatts). This powerful V8 is mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission which dates this car’s performance compared to modern Mercedes-AMG products. With a top speed of 198mph (320 km/h) and 0 to 60mph time of under 4.0 seconds, the CLK DTM AMG Cabriolet is still impressive 17 years after its release.

This particular CLK DTM AMG Cabriolet is painted in a very rare Fire Opel Red color, which makes this example of one of five built. The first owner of this special car was a member of the royal family in the emirate of Sharjah. From there, it traded hands between various royal families throughout the middle east enjoying a life of luxury and proper maintenance.