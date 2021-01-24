The 2022 Kia Sportage is almost here and we cannot wait to see what Kia has in store for its tried-and-true Sportage platform. So far, we’ve seen several spy shots that give us some idea of what to expect but we have yet to see the real thing. Thankfully the team at Koaeca.ru created renderings of what the new 2022 Kia Sportage could look like, which should hold us over until we see the real thing in April of 2021.

Kia’s growing SUV lineup started out back in 1993 when the Kia Sportage was first introduced for sale. Since then, the Kia brand has transformed into the desirable auto manufacturer we know and love today. During this time the Kia Sportage has matured into a competent near-luxury SUV. The Kia brand is continuing its campaign to move upmarket and the Sportage will follow in the footsteps of the top tier Telluride luxury SUV to grow Kia’s market share.

We’ve already spied the 2022 Kia Sportage testing at the Nurburgring in heavy camouflage which makes us even more excited to drive this new SUV. In other spy shots, we finally saw more of the Sportage exposed including some very unique headlights which dominate this rendering. Only time will tell if Kia is this daring with their final design.

The upcoming 2022 Sportage will share its platform and powertrain options with the Hyundai Tucson and we expect a host of options to cover all types of customers. Expect familiar gasoline engines, hybrid options, and maybe even an electrified SUV in the future. This flexible platform allows Kia to offer customers exactly what they’re looking for while amortizing development costs across more models to keep prices down.

Would you buy a Kia Sportage if it looked like this render or would you prefer a more subdued exterior design?