The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R has been out since November 2020, and it boasts impressive figures that make it the most powerful Golf ever. But if you want a little tamer version of the Golf but also a bit more potent than the US-bound GTI, VW has something to bridge the gap – the Golf GTI Clubsport.

The Mk8 Golf GTI Clubsport may not be as powerful as the full-fledged R, but it's within around the ballpark with its 296 hp (221 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of twists. The power comes from its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, still sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Gallery: Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI Clubsport (2021)

8 Photos

To put things in perspective, the standard Golf GTI only makes 242 hp (180 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm). Not too shabby, but the Clubsport's jump is pretty substantial.

The GTI Clubsport is rated to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour), with an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h). These performance numbers are pretty much obtained in the real world, as you can see in the acceleration and top speed run video above, courtesy of Automann-TV on YouTube.

Of course, the top speed run above was done on the unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn. In the video, the Golf GTI Clubsport completed a 62 mph sprint in 5.7 seconds from a complete standstill, while its 62 mph to 124 mph (200 km/h) run was finished in 11.5 seconds. For top speed, the speedometer registered 156.5 mph (252 km/h), which was a tad higher than the factory rating. Impressive.

Though you might argue that there should be a discrepancy between the speedo and the GPS reading, you should know that this particular model was fitted with winter tires on a cold day – a not-so-ideal condition to do a top speed run and acceleration test.