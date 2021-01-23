Hide press release Show press release

The spirit of adventure, four-wheel drive and self-sufficiency as standard – The “CrossOver” edition models

Bad Waldsee, 21 January 2021 – For many years, Hymer GmbH & Co. KG has relied on an optional four-wheel drive system to make driving off-road in its vehicles an exhilarating experience. The long-established manufacturer is now offering two of its popular leisure vehicles as “CrossOver” edition models to keep up with the growing demand from customers. As a result, the semi-integrated Hymer ML-T 570 and the Hymer Grand Canyon S camper van on a Mercedes-Benz chassis are getting an off-road upgrade featuring a high-traction four-wheel drive system as standard. An extremely comprehensive standard equipment package including a solar installation help to increase self-sufficiency to up to 10 days. Several visual highlights, such as the all-terrain tyres, further emphasise the striking look of the vehicle. Combined with the customary level of Hymer comfort, the “CrossOver” editions of the Hymer ML-T 570 and Grand Canyon S ensure a truly magical travel experience – even when off-roading and far away from luxurious camping grounds.



Given the independence afforded by travelling in your own vehicle, more and more people are opting to buy their own motorhome or camper van. Campsites in the great outdoors and miles away from typical camping grounds are no longer uncommon. For holiday plans like this, Hymer now offers the ML-T 570 and Grand Canyon S as “CrossOver” edition models – with countless fixtures and fittings as standard for even more fun on your adventures and even greater self-sufficiency.

The exterior design of the edition models on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis is characterised by a striking off-road look with “CrossOver” design graphics. This look is enhanced by the four-wheel drive, as well as the 16-inch all-terrain tyres and the LED light bar above the cab. A unique highlight on the exterior of the ML-T is the spare wheel on the outer rear wall, as well as the roof rack with rear ladder. In addition to their striking design, the CrossOver models also boast a large number of sophisticated technical features. The nine-centimetre suspension lift ensures better clearance when off-roading and reduces the risk of grounding the vehicle. The gear reduction of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter also guarantees excellent traction, even on uphill inclines and downhill slopes – aided by the intelligent 4ETS traction system, which uses electronic rather than mechanical differential locks.

The characteristic design is continued in the interior in the form of the new anthracite-coloured overhead locker doors, as well as a new grey table and counter surface finish that has been added in the Hymer ML-T 570. Handy net pockets underneath the overhead lockers also ensure that everything can be stowed away within easy reach and securely, even when off-roading. Clever details, such as the toolkit including a folding spade and axe, add the finishing touches to the edition models. Hymer is also pursuing the off-road concept in terms of self-sufficiency – thanks to all of the equipment, both of the vehicles can remain self-sufficient for up to 10 days all year round when carrying a typical load in normal conditions. An optional safe from Hymer Original Parts guarantees extra security even far away from busy roads. It can be integrated into the passenger seat console of Grand Canyon S and ML-T 570 and protects personal valuables with a steel housing and 3-bolt security lock.

For endless off-road adventures: the ML-T 570 “CrossOver”

Despite its off-road capabilities, no compromises are made by the semi-integrated edition model where interior comfort is concerned. The two twin beds at the rear featuring the disc-spring sleeping system can be transformed into a large sleeping oasis by placing an additional cushion between the beds. The bathroom and kitchen adjoin the sleeping area. Boasting a 152-litre refrigerator, the kitchen has plenty of room for all of your supplies. The generous L-shaped seating area and the integral-look, original Mercedes-Benz comfort seats are located towards the front of the vehicle. The driver’s seat can be converted into an extra berth at the front of the vehicle with the help of an additional cushion. To make the ML-T 570 “CrossOver” even more self-sufficient, the semi-integrated motorhome comes with an autonomy package as standard. It includes a six kilowatt diesel heater with an electric bar heater, as well as an altitude kit that enables the heating to continue to be used at campsites located at an altitude of over 1,500 metres. A battery package is also included, which consists of the HYMER Smart Battery System with two lithium batteries and an inverter. For its self-sufficient energy supply, the ML-T 570 “CrossOver” features a solar installation with a capacity of two times 90 watts on the roof.

Even greater independence on the road with the Grand Canyon S “CrossOver”

The sleeping area featuring premium disc-spring bed frames and cold foam mattresses is located at the rear of the Hymer Grand Canyon S “CrossOver”. For extra berths, the manufacturer from Upper Swabia offers a pop-top roof as an option. Preparing fresh meals is a breeze thanks to the practical kitchenette and a 90-litre refrigerator with freezer compartment, as well as the extendable kitchen counter. The integral-look, original Mercedes-Benz comfort seats are also available with a leather finish as an option. Just like the ML-T 570 “CrossOver”, the Grand Canyon S also features an autonomy package as standard. In addition to the six kilowatt diesel heater with an electric bar heater and the altitude kit, this model also features a solar installation with a capacity of 90 watts on the roof. The HYMER Smart Battery System, which combines the superb performance of lithium batteries with the low costs of conventional lead batteries, ensures the best energy supply. The Mobicool cool box is also available as an option. This is housed in the pull-out storage space on the rear bed and can be taken out whenever it is needed.

The “CrossOver” edition models are available to order from Hymer dealers right now.