The Ford Mustang Mach-E isn't everyone's cup of tea, but at least it has a better residual value than the Mustang pony car, the vehicle it got its name from.

That's a revelation that CarsDirect has discovered through Ford's first-quarter lease residual guide. According to the website, the electric crossover will have a higher residual value than its gasoline-powered counterpart.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E First Drive

43 Photos

As reported, the Mustang Mach-E will have at least 56 percent residual value for the Select Standard Range (RWD), Select Standard Range (AWD), and GT Extended Range (AWD) trims. It will, however, have a whopping 58 percent residual value after the lease term for the California Route 1 Extended Range (RWD), Premium Extended Range (RWD), Premium Extended Range (AWD), and First Edition Extended Range (AWD) variants.

In comparison, the 2021 Mustang Convertible EcoBoost has a residual value of 48 percent, while the GT coupe and Mach 1 will both have up to 53 percent residuals after leasing.

Of note, having a better residual value means that the vehicle will retain its value well over the lease term, which could affect the lease rates.

But does this mean that leasing is the best option to get a Mach-E? Not necessarily, per CarsDirect, and that's because of the fact that Ford Credit doesn't pass along the $7,5000 tax credit in owning the Mach-E, which, without the lease cash, makes it a terrible vehicle to lease.

As the publication pointed out, it may even be better to get the Mach-E via the Ford Options Plan that involves balloon financing.

Then again, rates may vary per state, so don't forget to compare and contrast your options when getting the new electric crossover, and choose the best one applicable to you.