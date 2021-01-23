When it comes to lap records, the Porsche Panamera Turbo S is one of the cars that made headlines last year. Beyond the questionable record-holding lap time of the Jaguar XE Project 8, the four-door Porsche snatched the luxury class lap record at the Nurburgring.

But that was short-lived, with the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S snatching the title as the quickest luxury sedan at the 'Ring. Again, that's excluding the Jaguar XE Project 8's record, obtained without the rear seats.

Porsche then turned its sights at its home in North America and local track: the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. It was a success, with the German marque claiming the quickest four-door sedan title with the Panamera Turbo S's 1 minute and 31.51 seconds lap time.

Of note, the Panamera Turbo S dethroned another four-door Porsche sedan at the 2.54-mile race track. The record was previously held by the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, which completed the lap in 1 minute and 33.88 seconds.

Behind the wheel of the Panamera's record-breaking lap time was PCNA enlisted professional race car driver Leh Keen, who was also the same driver behind the Taycan's success last year.

The 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S is expected to arrive at US dealerships in Spring 2021. It will come standard with performance-oriented equipment such as Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB), Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+), rear-axle steering, and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport roll-stabilization system (PDCC Sport).

The record-shattering version here comes with the optional and road-legal Michelin Pilot Sport cup 2 ND0 ultra-high performance tires. The set was a newly-developed sample, sized 275/35 ZR 21 103Y XL at the front and 325/30 ZR 21 108Y XL at the rear.

Watch the record-breaking lap from inside the cockpit via the video embedded on top of this page.