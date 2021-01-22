In early January, General Motors unveiled its overhauled logo that switched the GM letters to lower case after decades of relying on the same emblem. It seems like the giant automaker's customer care and aftersales division might not have known about the big change, though, because in December this team introduced new packaging for GM Genuine Parts using the old logo.

GM Trucks was the first to report on this odd situation after one of its readers who works at a GM dealer sent the site a tip.

In the announcement of the new packaging, there's a quote that doesn't age very well when you realize that it comes a month before the introduction of the new GM logo. "We’re executing a focused, disciplined strategy to improve our core business and position the company for future growth," said John Roth, GM Global Vice President of Customer Care and Aftersales, in the announcement of the new packaging. “Strong parts brands with a clear, global market position and packaging help customers easily identify GM parts and will provide the ability to bolster the value of our protected product with new security features."

GM said the design of the new packaging "is a result of extensive global research and will help ensure a consistent brand image, no matter the product or geographic location." Seemingly that due diligence didn't involve an internal check about whether the company was preparing to unveil a new logo.

The new GM Genuine Parts packaging went on sale in the fall. Given the amount of lead time to print the packaging for the components, this decision must have been finalized months before the press release announcing it.

GM has an easy excuse to explain away what seems to be a pretty big screwup. When the automaker announced the new logo, it was clear that the emblem was appearing first in digital media. The automaker intended gradually to introduce the badge elsewhere within the company. The old logo seems to have a future on the packaging anytime you're buying parts to fic your car.