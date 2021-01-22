Earlier this month, Subaru reminded us of the Outback’s existence with a lifted prototype testing on public roads and caught by our photographers. The photos depicted what is likely a new and more off-road-focused trim level for the raised wagon but there was something that almost flew under the radar. The test car was actually sporting a revised front end.

The front fascia had sleeker headlights and a more pronounced radiator grille. There were more modifications to the lower section of the bumper and our colleagues at Kolesa.ru decided to combine everything into these plausible renderings. They preview the upcoming facelift for the Outback and we find it looking awesome.

Gallery: 2022 Subaru Outback renderings

2 Photos

While the tweaks to the front were pretty visible in the spy photos, the rear end looked somewhat unchanged. There’s a good portion of camouflage covering the rear bumper though, suggesting there might be revisions after all. The rendering from our Russian friends proposes a new design for the edges of the bumper, as well as a redesigned diffuser.

The 2022 model year for the Outback should be unveiled later this year with sales kicking off towards the end of the calendar 2021. The facelifted model will bring the aforementioned Wilderness Edition model with suspension upgrades and different customization options. No changes are expected under the hood though and the rugged wagon should remain on sale with a choice between a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter engine and a 2.5-liter turbo.

Of course, this is all based on preliminary information we have as there’s still nothing official coming from the Japanese automaker. We expect to see more Outback test prototypes in the coming weeks so stay tuned.