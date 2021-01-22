873 kilograms (1,924 pounds). That’s the exact amount of extra weight the Porsche Taycan Turbo S has to carry around compared to the Lamborghini Huracan Evo. Surely this is a recipe for failure in a drag race, right? Not quite, the electric sedan’s massive torque of 1,050 Newton-meters (774 pounds) kicking in instantly when launch control is activated helps Porsche’s EV offset some of the fat it has over the Lambo.

DragTimes lined up the two high-end VW Group products at a drag strip for the best two out of three. The Huracan’s 5.2-liter V10 represents the highlight of the golden ICE era about to sunset as naturally aspirated engines are heading to extinction with each year that passes by. In the other corner, the Taycan’s extremely powerful dual-motor represents the future as we shift towards greener vehicles without sacrificing performance.

Other than being all-wheel-drive cars belonging to the same German automotive conglomerate, the two models have practically nothing in common. A drag race doesn’t tell the whole story when it comes to a vehicle’s performance, but it speaks volumes about the insane straight-line acceleration the Taycan Turbo S is capable of despite its heft.

On the other hand, the Porsche certainly lacks in the soundtrack department compared to the sweet noise delivered by the Lambo’s mid-mounted V10 shared with the Audi R8. We won’t spoil the outcome of the drag races, but let’s just say they’re neck and neck. Granted, the Huracan Evo’s launch off the line could’ve been better in at least one of the drag races, but that doesn’t make the Taycan any less impressive.

Even though the VW Group is going full steam ahead with its electrification plans, the V10 is still expected to survive one more generation. While the Audi R8’s future is in doubt, the Huracan’s replacement has already been confirmed to retain the ten-cylinder engine. That said, don’t be too surprised if the engineers from Sant’Agata Bolognese are working on a hybrid powertrain for their “baby” supercar to keep the regulators happy.