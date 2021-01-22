In the days and weeks leading up to a new vehicle’s debut, companies will sometimes remove a bit of camouflage from their test mules, giving the world a little peek. Porsche, however, isn’t being coy about the 2021 Taycan Cross Turismo – as these pictures prove, the company is putting on a full-blown exhibition, not merely a peep show.

Spotted outside a shopping mall in Southern California by Instagrammer @noobtographer and provided to user @wilcoblok, this totally undisguised Taycan Cross Turismo is riding high and proud on some rather attractive wheels. The rollers look like they take some inspiration from generative design, a discipline that uses natural, branchlike forms to create strength without adding extra weight. The sweeping, swirling design is very unusual and attractive, with five aerodynamic-looking spokes that are completely distinct from other Taycans we’ve seen.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Spied With Cool Wheels

4 Photos

Otherwise, it’s standard Cross Turismo fare: a slightly higher ride height, low-profile roof rails, and plastic rocker panels and wheel arches. This example also shows off its interior for the camera, and unsurprisingly, it looks very similar to the regular Taycan. In this instance, the black upholstery contrasts beautifully with matte-finish wood trim and burnished brightwork. Expect stellar build quality from the Cross Turismo.

It’s all but certain that the long-roof version of the Taycan will get more rear headroom and a bit more cargo space, solving two issues we’ve experienced with the regular EV. Although it still won’t rival an S-Class for space, it should be a bit more comfortable without sacrificing Porsche-signature styling or dynamics.

The company hasn’t revealed detailed powertrain or vehicle specifications, but with as much skin as this Cross Turismo is showing, we don’t think it’ll be long before we know exactly what it’s all about. We expect it to be available in all-wheel-drive form, meaning the recently revealed rear-drive model should be limited only to the regular fastback status. The wagon will likely offer 522-horsepower (390-kilowatt) 4S and 670-hp (500-kW) Turbo powertrains, though the 750-hp (560-kW) Turbo S might be available too. The 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo will likely cost a few grand more than the current $103,800 4S and $150,900 Turbo trims.