Although we've technically already seen the 2021 Buick Envision in photos – at least, the one destined for China – this is our first look at the US-bound version of the compact luxury crossover. With bold styling, a new platform, and some upgrades in the technology department, the 2021 Envision brings more to the table than its predecessor.

The first thing you'll notice is the revised styling; the latest Envision’s front end looks much sharper thanks to a larger grille, more-defined lower vents, and slim LED headlights. In the back, sleek taillights extend from the trunklid to the rear fender, all in all creating a very tapered look. But it's not simply the styling that gives the new Envision its presence, the compact crossover now rides on the same platform as the Cadillac XT4, which gives it a lower and wider stance.

The 2021 Envision comes in three unique trims: Preferred, Essence, and Avenir. There's also a new Sport Touring package coming to the US, and each one of those options offers its own distinctive design cues. The Sport Touring model, for example, gets 20-inch directional wheels with black inserts, while the high-end Avenir option wears bigger wheels and more high-end chrome finishes on the exterior. The Envision offers wheel sizes anywhere from 18 to 20 inches, depending on the trim.

Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine good for 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet of torque (350 newton-meters), paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive comes standard, but all-wheel drive is available as an option and even features hill-descent control.

Inside of the new Envision is an optional 10.2-inch touchscreen with Amazon Alexa integration, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless phone charging. The list of standard safety features is also pretty extensive, including automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist, lane-change alert, forward collision warning, following distance indicator, high-beam assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear park assist. Buyers looking for even more safety can also add things like a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, and adaptive cruise control.

The 2021 Buick Envision is already rolling out to dealers, asking $32,995 to start for the base Preferred model with front-wheel drive. The mid-range Essence model costs $37,600 out of the box, and the luxurious Avenir model is $41,395. If you want the sporty ST package, it will cost you an additional $1,325 on top of either the Preferred or Essence models.