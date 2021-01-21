If you want to place an order for the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, then it's too late. The automaker now announces that it is closing customer orders for the high-horsepower SUV. The company is making just 2,000 units of the model. There still is a scant chance of getting ahold of one because Dodge says "a small number of dealer-allocated units will be available for a limited time."

While 2,000 vehicles is certainly a limited run, it's a few more than originally expected. When the Durango SRT Hellcat launched, someone asked Dodge boss Tim Kuniskis about the production total. "I don’t have an actual number but it will be less than 2,000," he said.

Gallery: 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: First Drive

26 Photos

Dodge still intends to build the Durango SRT Hellcat for only a single model year. The company can't build them for 2022 because there are new evaporative emission requirements that the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 doesn't meet in this model.

Prices for the Durango SRT Hellcat start at $80,995 (plus a $1,495 destination fee), and there are additional options like the Black Package and Technology Group. Ticking every box takes the price to $99,715.

The Durango SRT Hellcat uses the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 making 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) and 645 pound-feet (875 newton-meters) in this application. The drivetrain uses an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. The factory specs say the muscle SUV can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph). The rig can cover the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds and tow up to 8,700 pounds (3,946 kilograms).