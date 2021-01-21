Ford delivered 5,120 Bronco Sport SUVs to customers in the fourth quarter of 2020, and this top-of-the-line Badlands was one of them. Despite being a demo car, a Florida dealer mistakenly sold it to a customer, only to call him back the very next day, asking him to return the vehicle.

The owner traded in his 2015 Volkswagen Jetta, made a down payment of nearly $2,500, and accessed financing to buy a Bronco Sport he technically shouldn’t have been allowed to purchase. He took delivery of the boxy off-roader on December 22 and got a call back from the dealer 24 hours later to bring back the Bronco Sport on Christmas Eve.

The dealer was supposed to keep the demonstrator for four months and then sell it, but it ended up in a customer’s hands sooner than that. The client refused to return the car and wrote a complaint letter to customer service, explaining the dealer’s faux pas. Adam Sidoti, the car’s rightful owner, insisted to keep the vehicle he bought fair and square and got in touch with ABC Action News' Jackie Callaway to help him out.

The reporter contacted Ford on his behalf on December 29, and the issue was resolved in a matter of hours. Sidoti got a call later that day when he received the good news – he was allowed to keep the Bronco Sport Badlands. Ford issued an official statement in an e-mail sent to ABC Action News:

"After speaking with our team, as soon as we were made aware of this situation on Dec. 29, 2020, we made sure the customer is able to keep the vehicle."

As you're well aware, the Bronco Sport must be a hot commodity nowadays considering some dealers are marking it up by as much as $10,000. That's on top of a minor price increase that came into effect last month.