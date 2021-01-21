The Kia Telluride is a segment superstar. It was one of the best vehicles we tested in 2020 and the automaker is already enjoying very strong demand from customers. It even won the World Car of the Year award and was named the best utility vehicle in last year’s North American Car of the Year.

With so many awards and recognition from customers, a few hundred dollars added to the base price probably won’t affect its market results. A bulletin sent to dealers and obtained by CarsDirect shows the 2021 Telluride is now $200 more expensive in most grades and $300 more expensive in the SX trim level.

In addition, the destination charges on Kia’s SUV models for 2021 have risen to $1,175 and the Telluride specifically has an even higher charge of $1,225, which is $55 more than before. With this, the base 2021 Telluride now costs $33,415, approximately $630 more compared to when the model was launched for the first time at the end of 2019 as a 2020 model.

Approximately a year ago, the Telluride got its first major price hike. In January 2020, the SUV saw a $275 price jump to an MSRP of $33,060. As a reminder, the original Telluride price was $32,785 for the 2020 model year.

The large utility is not the only Kia model to get a price hike. Several other cars of the South Korean automaker are now $100 more expensive in some trim levels. The price changes are pretty similar to what Kia did in January last year and are driven mainly by high transaction prices.

Forte: $100 increase (GT trims only)

K5: $100 increase

Soul: $100 increase

Seltos: $100 increase (excludes LX, S FWD)

Sportage: $100 increase

