The Nissan e-NV200 Winter Camper concept imagines a future of zero-emission adventures through the snow. Plus, it has all of the amenities on the inside to enjoy a cozy night.

For reaching the wilderness, the e-NV200 Winter Camper has a raised ride height and off-road tires. The body also has tweaks like door-entry guards, side bars, rubber mats, and mudguards. A pair of 5,400-lumen spotlights are on the front to provide extra illumination of the outdoors when the headlights can't do enough. A rack on the back carries outdoor gear like skis.

"Imbued with the essence of adventure and thrilling electrified power, the Nissan e-NV200 Winter Camper concept van is an expression of the future of zero-emissions mobility," Dmitry Busurkin, Corporate Sales & LCV General Manager of Light Commercial Vehicles at Nissan Europe, said. "This vision, and the innovative set of accessories available with the standard e-NV200 models, will get drivers and outdoor enthusiasts alike excited for the adventures we’re all craving in the future."

There's a pop-up roof for expanding the interior living space while camping. In addition, the top has a solar panel that helps recharge the 220-volt power pack.

Inside, there a kitchenette with a fridge and cooktop. The beds fold down to create more room when they aren't in place. Insulated glass helps keep occupants warm.

This is just a concept, so Nissan does get into specifics about how long you could operate this rig off the grid without being able to plug it in. Also, it's not clear whether the weight of so much extra equipment decreases the e-NV200's range. The existing van has a 40-kilowatt-hour battery that offers 124 miles (200 kilometers) of combined range in the WLTP cycle.