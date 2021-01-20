There’s a country on that planet where size definitely matters when it comes to cars. That place is Japan where the so-called kei cars represent the smallest automotive segment. These minicars are generally considered to be the equivalent of Europe’s A-segment cars but the truth is in most cases they are smaller.

One huge difference between Japan’s kei cars and Europe’s A-segment cars is that you won’t find a tiny minivan or truck on the Old continent while some manufacturers in the Land of the Rising Sun sell cute mini trucks. Like this one - the Suzuki Carry, which is the brand’s smallest pickup.

Presented in the video at the top of this page is the 10th generation of the model which first debuted in 1999. This particular example was produced in 2005 and has just about 12,000 miles on the odometer (about 19,000 kilometers). The truck was exported from Japan and will soon be delivered to its new owner in Canada.

What’s really special about a small truck with a 660cc engine, you might ask? Well, one thing we find very cool is the fact that this is a mid-engined vehicle. It has its three-cylinder powertrain positioned behind the front wheels and in this case, a five-speed manual gearbox channels the power to all four wheels.

What can you expect from such a car? It’s obviously not the fastest and most capable truck out there but you should be able to travel with speeds of about 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) with ease. Also, with a length of just 3,395 millimeters (134 inches), it is pretty maneuverable and the all-wheel-drive system should make it a real mountain goat.