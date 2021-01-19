Loyalty is something car companies want to instill in their patrons, especially if these customers keep their vehicles for years. It shows the durability and reliability of the cars, which reflects their build quality. Whether this reflects positively in terms of sales, that's another discussion for another time.

In this regard, it seems like Toyota owners are the most loyal to the cars they bought, keeping them under their ownership for over 15 years. That's the latest findings of an iSeeCars.com study, which analyzed over 660,000 cars from the 1981-2005 model years sold in 2020 to see which cars owners are most likely to keep for at least 15 years.

Gallery: 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition

9 Photos

According to the study, seven out of 10 cars that are likely kept by the owner for over 15 years are from the same automaker, with an overall average is 6.1 percent. The Toyota Prius is kept 2.2 times more owners than the average vehicle, with 13.7 percent of 15-year-old examples still kept by their original owners.

The Highlander follows the hybrid with 12.4 percent of the old ones still with the first buyer – twice as much as the average vehicle. The Tacoma, Sienna, and Tundra sit below the SUV, lurking within the 11-percent mark.

Interestingly, the other non-Toyota cars on the list are also Japanese. The Honda CR-V is listed as the sixth most likely to be kept by its original owner. The Pilot's next, with the Subaru Forester, Toyota 4Runner, and Toyota Sequoia concluding the top ten list.

The vehicles on this list aren't a surprise. Toyota and Honda vehicles are known for their durability and reliability, and owners likey hold on to their cars if they aren't giving them any headache during the ownership period.