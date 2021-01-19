Over a year leading to this day, we now have a reveal date for the upcoming 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV. The crossover based on the Chevy Bolt will be unveiled alongside the redesigned version of its hatchback counterpart on February 14, 2021.

More importantly, the latest teaser (shown above) involves Disney, specifically Walt Disney World, which tells us that the event could happen at the entertainment complex located in Orlando, Florida. Expect some magical presentation with both electric cars' reveal, which we expect to see on virtual channels because of the on-going pandemic.

Gallery: Chevy Bolt EUV Spy Photos

7 Photos

The teaser above also shows the taillights of the upcoming Bolt EUV, bearing a sharp C-shape reminiscent of what you'll find on a Toyota Camry. Though you're still looking at a prototype, the production version will more likely be the same vehicle.

So far, what we know is that the Bolt EUV will have sequential turn signals, while the latest teaser from the CES showed us the Bolt EUV's steering wheel, digital instrument panel, and the integration of Super Cruise. Our friends at Inside EVs also caught the gauge display showing a 235-mile range at around 80-percent battery from that previous teaser.

Apart from those mentioned above, we know that the Bow Tie EV will borrow underpinnings from China's Buick Velite 7 EV, which has a 311-mile range per the NEDC cycle – though you can expect a different (and improved, hopefully) published range for the US market.

We'll know the exact details quite soon at the launch of the Bolt EUV, again, happening on February 14, 2021. Production of the new electric vehicle will start this summer. Keep us in your tabs as we'll surely let you know of any launch news and livestreams you can catch prior to the reveal.