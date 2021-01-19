The Ram 1500 TRX is an absolute beast. Packing 702 horsepower (523 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 newton-meters) from a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, the monstrous pickup will sprint to 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds, on to a top speed of 118 miles per hour. But as with most things Hennessey does, the Texas tuning shop wants to make the already fast TRX even faster.

What you see here is the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 – essentially a TRX on steroids. This is just a rendering, but the final product should look pretty much identical. The Mammoth concept sports a pretty gnarly 2.5-inch lift riding atop new 20-inch Hennessey wheels, a bull bar up front with a new LED light bar, and some appropriate branding on the windshield, door panel, and hood. It's all a part of what Hennessey calls the Mammoth Off-Road Stage 1 package – which leads us to believe that there could be an even more aggressive option or two down the line.

But it's probably the absurd horsepower future that will be the draw to most buyers, and this truck has plenty of it. The supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 now pumps out 1,012 horses (755 kW) and 969 lb-ft (1,314 nm) thanks to an upgraded supercharger, new pulleys, stainless-steel headers, a high-flow exhaust, and new calibration. Hennessey says that the Mammoth can sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 3.2 seconds, making it the quickest Ram truck the company has ever built. It's also one of just three trucks the tuner offers with over 1,000 hp, alongside the Jeep Gladiator Maximus and the Mammoth 6x6.

"The RAM 1500 TRX is exciting in stock configuration, but I'm seeking extraordinary," said CEO John Hennessey. "The Mammoth 1000 upgrades completely transform this impressive pickup into something astonishingly powerful, visually exciting, and indisputably unique."

Gallery: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX: First Drive Review

59 Photos

If you want one though, you better get your order in quickly. Hennessey says that it will only build 200 examples of the truck for 2021, each one at a turnkey cost of $135,350 (not including delivery).