Just when you thought the TRX couldn't get any tougher.
The Ram 1500 TRX is an absolute beast. Packing 702 horsepower (523 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 newton-meters) from a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, the monstrous pickup will sprint to 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds, on to a top speed of 118 miles per hour. But as with most things Hennessey does, the Texas tuning shop wants to make the already fast TRX even faster.
What you see here is the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 – essentially a TRX on steroids. This is just a rendering, but the final product should look pretty much identical. The Mammoth concept sports a pretty gnarly 2.5-inch lift riding atop new 20-inch Hennessey wheels, a bull bar up front with a new LED light bar, and some appropriate branding on the windshield, door panel, and hood. It's all a part of what Hennessey calls the Mammoth Off-Road Stage 1 package – which leads us to believe that there could be an even more aggressive option or two down the line.
But it's probably the absurd horsepower future that will be the draw to most buyers, and this truck has plenty of it. The supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 now pumps out 1,012 horses (755 kW) and 969 lb-ft (1,314 nm) thanks to an upgraded supercharger, new pulleys, stainless-steel headers, a high-flow exhaust, and new calibration. Hennessey says that the Mammoth can sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 3.2 seconds, making it the quickest Ram truck the company has ever built. It's also one of just three trucks the tuner offers with over 1,000 hp, alongside the Jeep Gladiator Maximus and the Mammoth 6x6.
"The RAM 1500 TRX is exciting in stock configuration, but I'm seeking extraordinary," said CEO John Hennessey. "The Mammoth 1000 upgrades completely transform this impressive pickup into something astonishingly powerful, visually exciting, and indisputably unique."
Gallery: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX: First Drive Review
If you want one though, you better get your order in quickly. Hennessey says that it will only build 200 examples of the truck for 2021, each one at a turnkey cost of $135,350 (not including delivery).
The Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) team is blasting into 2021 with an all-new high-performance pickup – the limited-edition HENNESSEY MAMMOTH 1000.
The complete, turnkey, vehicle is built upon the highly acclaimed 2021 RAM 1500 TRX. That performance-tuned pickup leaves the factory with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which is rated at 702 bhp and 650 lb-ft of torque, an 8-speed automatic and permanent 4-wheel drive. The team at Hennessey, never satisfied with stock tuning, enhances and upgrades the RAM into the MAMMOTH 1000.
The upgrades to the MAMMOTH 1000 include an upgraded supercharger, pulley upgrades, stainless-steel headers, high-flow exhaust componentry, and new HPE calibration. Power output jumps to 1,012 bhp and 969 lb-ft of torque – that’s 310 bhp and 319 lb-ft of torque more than the showroom stock TRX!
Complementing the powertrain enhancements is the MAMMOTH OFF-ROAD STAGE 1 package, complete with a 2.5-inch lift. This comprehensive package includes a custom front bumper with LED lights, 20-inch Hennessey 10-spoke wheels, 35-inch off-road tires, and a front suspension leveling kit. Other upgrades include a retractable electronic bed cover, and electronic fold-out steps.
The total turnkey cost for the HENNESSEY MAMMOTH 1000, including a 2021 RAM 1500 TRX and a 2-year / 24,000-mile warranty, is $135,350 not including delivery.
“The RAM 1500 TRX is exciting in stock configuration, but I’m seeking extraordinary,” said Founder and CEO, John Hennessey. “The MAMMOTH 1000 upgrades completely transform this impressive pickup into something astonishingly powerful, visually exciting, and indisputably unique.”
HENNESSEY MAMMOTH 1000 truck production will be limited to just 200 units for the 2021 model year. Each vehicle will be fitted with serial numbered plaques. Orders can be placed through authorized FCA/RAM retailers or HENNESSEY directly by calling 979.885.1300 or visiting www.HennesseyPerformance.com. Deliveries begin in Q2 2021.
MAMMOTH 1000 SPECIFICATIONS
POWER:
• 1,012 bhp
• 969 lb-ft torque
PERFORMANCE:
• 0-60 mph: 3.2 seconds
• 1/4 mile: 11.4 seconds @ 120 mph
MAMMOTH 1000 UPGRADE INCLUDES:
• Upgraded 2.65L Supercharger System
• Lower Pulley Upgrade
• Upper Pulley Upgrade
• Stainless-Steel Long Tube Headers
• High-Flow Catalytic Converters
• Upgraded High-Flow Fuel Injectors
• High-Flow Mid Pipes
• High-Flow Fuel Injectors
• High-Flow Air Induction System
• Crank Case Ventilation System
• HPE Calibration Upgrade
• MAMMOTH Custom Front Bumper
• LED Lights in Front Bumper
• MAMMOTH Rear Bumper
• Retractable Electronic Bed Cover
• Upgraded Electronic Fold-Out Steps
• 20-Inch Hennessey 10-Spoke Wheels
• 35-Inch Off-Road Tires
• Front Suspension Leveling Kit
• All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids
• Professional Installation
• Chassis Dyno Testing
• Road Testing (up to 200 miles)
• Hennessey Exterior Badge
• MAMMOTH1000 Exterior Badges
• Serial Number Plaques
• Limited edition of 1 of 200
• 2-Year / 24,000-Mile Warranty
About this article