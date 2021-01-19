The dark side is strong with this one.
Off-roaders can't wait to get their hands on the new Ford Bronco. The First Edition model will have a limited run, and at the Bronco's debut we thought the two-tone Dark Space Gray / Navy Pier interior would be the only option for the greenhouse. Then in December, Ford offered Black Onyx to First Edition pre-orders upon popular demand, and as something of a peace offering for production delays. Now, we have our first look at the dark interior.
The leather-trimmed vinyl is certainly a sharp contrast to the rather airy alternative. Ford sent us a series of photos highlighting the greenhouse from all angles, but it's not purely a black environment. Contrast stitching in the seats along with silver on the door panels, center console, and dash offer some eye candy to the otherwise dark space.
Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition Black Onyx Interior
The 2021 Ford Bronco is slated to reach dealerships this summer. The Black Onyx interior will be available later in the First Edition production run.
Source: Ford
