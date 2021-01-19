Off-roaders can't wait to get their hands on the new Ford Bronco. The First Edition model will have a limited run, and at the Bronco's debut we thought the two-tone Dark Space Gray / Navy Pier interior would be the only option for the greenhouse. Then in December, Ford offered Black Onyx to First Edition pre-orders upon popular demand, and as something of a peace offering for production delays. Now, we have our first look at the dark interior.

The leather-trimmed vinyl is certainly a sharp contrast to the rather airy alternative. Ford sent us a series of photos highlighting the greenhouse from all angles, but it's not purely a black environment. Contrast stitching in the seats along with silver on the door panels, center console, and dash offer some eye candy to the otherwise dark space.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition Black Onyx Interior

5 Photos

The 2021 Ford Bronco is slated to reach dealerships this summer. The Black Onyx interior will be available later in the First Edition production run.