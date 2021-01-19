Nissan has a new teaser site ahead of the debut of two models. While the company doesn't specifically identify them, it's pretty clear they are the next-gen Pathfinder crossover and Frontier pickup. They debut February 4, 2021, at 1:00 PM EST.

While the teaser site tells us nothing about them, spy shots and rumors fill in some of the gaps about these new vehicles. So far, Nissan keeps the Pathfinder development vehicles under heavy camouflage, but the rendering below strips off some of the covering. The new front end has styling similarities with the recently refreshed Armada, like the bracket-shaped running lights and thicker V-section in the grille.

Gallery: Next-Generation Nissan Pathfinder Unofficial Renderings

2 Photos

The overhauled interior includes a larger infotainment screen with a strip of buttons below it. The center console has a shift-by-wire gearshift and electronic parking brake.

Mechanically, the new Pathfinder reportedly shares its platform with the Altima and Maxima. A nine-speed automatic gearbox might replace the CVT from the existing model. Under the hood, the crossover might adopt the 2.0-liter turbocharged variable-compression engine from the Altima.

During the release of the Navara pickup for South America, the company possibly showed off the new Frontier (above). It's the truck in the middle between the Titan and Navara.

Assuming this image is accurate, then the new Frontier has a boxy face with rectangular headlights and a blocky grille. Even the fog lights have a tiny, rectangular shape as a way to accentuate this motif even more.

Gallery: 2021 Nissan Frontier Spy Shots

26 Photos

Spy shots of the Frontier's cabin (in gallery above) show a new infotainment system. The four-wheel-drive system controller is on the center stack and includes 2WD, 4WD Hi, and 4WD Low settings.

Under the hood, there's the 2020 Frontier's 3.8-liter V6 that currently makes 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 281 pound-feet (381 Newton-meters) of torque. The truck comes with a nine-speed automatic.