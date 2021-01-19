The Blackwing variants of the Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V debut on February 1, and pre-orders open the same day. New information from GM Authority suggests that if you want one, be ready to place a $1,000 deposit to hold onto the performance sedans. With the number of reservations limited to just 250 units of each model, don't expect them to be available for long.

These 500 customers get some special accessories for being so quick to reserve one of the Blackwing sedans. The goodies include having one of the first serial numbers, a certificate of authenticity, and a driver training session at the Cadillac V-Performance Academy.

Gallery: 2021 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Spy Shots

9 Photos

If you want a Blackwing but miss out on these initial reservations, then Cadillac dealers start accepting preorders later. These don't come with the accessories from the first run, though.

Mechanically, leaked info suggests the CT5-V Blackwing gets a supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The power output isn't clear, but rumors put the figure at 640 horsepower (471 kilowatts).

Gallery: 2021 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Spy Photos

11 Photos

The CT4-V allegedly has a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 that derives from the one in the retired ATS-V. The output should be at least the 464 hp (341 kW) from the old model, if not more.

Buyers can get both models with a Tremec-sourced six-speed manual gearbox, which is somewhat surprising given the lack of popularity of a three-pedal layout in the current market. The CT5-V Blackwing would also be available with a 10-speed automatic, and the auto for the CT4-V Blackwing isn't yet clear.

Inside, the CT5-V Blackwing gets seats with carbon fiber trim. They aren't too hardcore, though, because the chairs have heating and ventilation.

The February 1 reveal should answer many of the lingering questions about the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing variants. For example, pricing is still a mystery.