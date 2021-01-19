Contrary to popular belief, tow-truck drivers are good at a lot more than just pulling your pride and joy out of a jam; they can also change or inflate a flat tire, bring you gas, jump start your car, and much more. As such, Viral Hog’s latest video shows a veteran unlocking a Hyundai Elantra in seconds without the key.

Thankfully, modern vehicles are very secure, but we’d be remiss not to mention that things used to be different. Gone are the days of Hollywood car theft where any car could be stolen with a coat hanger and a bump start. However, this comes as a double-edged sword when you accidentally lock your keys in the car – no judgment, it happens to the best of us.

In an expert display of automotive magic, the tow-truck driver slid an airbag into the driver’s-side window gap, inflating it to create a bigger opening. Once that was over, he simply finessed a poker over the locking pin and that was it. Unsurprisingly, the car alarm was triggered briefly, before the owner took out his key.

Aside from the annoyance of locking yourself out of your car, it argues the case for automakers allowing you to unlock your vehicle with your phone in a pinch. It does raise other safety concerns, but it could mean that this awkward automotive experience could soon be a thing of the past.

Take that with a hefty grain of salt, but it doesn’t disqualify the mechanical skill of this tow-truck driver. Have you ever locked yourself out of your car? Feel free to share your story in the comments below.