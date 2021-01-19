The refreshed 2021 Nissan Armada arrives with a base price of $48,500 (plus a $1,395 destination charge), making this year's model $1,000 more than the 2020 version. The updated SUV is arriving in showrooms now.

The 2021 Armada comes standard with a 12.3-inch infotainment display, and the system supports WiFi and wireless Apple CarPlay. The SUV also gets the Nissan Safety Shield 360 safety suite that includes intelligent lane intervention, forward collision warning, and blind spot intervention.

The Armada has a revised nose that includes standard LED headlights with bracket-shaped running lights around them. The V-shaped element outlining the three sides of the grille is thicker.

The revisions to the rear are more subtle. The lamps for the taillights have small tweaks, and the bumper is just a bit different, too.

Buyers can now get the Armada with a Midnight Edition package as a $1,990 option on the SL trim. It adds black trim to the interior and exterior.

Inside, the instrument panel now includes a 7.0-inch display. The redesigned center console now opens to the front and rear, and there's a removable tray inside. The range-topping Platinum trim level gets a larger rearview mirror camera display.

The 2021 Armada still uses a 5.6-liter V8. It now makes 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) of torque, instead of 390 hp (291 kW) and 394 lb-ft (534 Nm) for the pre-refresh SUV. The gearbox remains a seven-speed automatic.

The towing rating is 8,500 pounds (3,856 kilograms), like before. For folks looking to haul, an integrated trailer brake controller and trailer sway control system are options.