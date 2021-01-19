Rumors that the Rimac C_Two is completely sold out have been circulating around the internet since the Croatian company revealed the all-electric hypercar in 2018. However, that’s not completely true. Rimac CEO Mate Rimac took to Facebook yesterday to dispel those rumors with some much-needed context. However, in confirming that the C_Two wasn’t sold out fully, he did admit that the car’s first year of production was completely allocated for.

“What I can say is that we are sold out for at least the first year of production,” Mate wrote. According to him, the company has had the goal of having the car’s sales be 12 months ahead of its production, which is an amicable goal because the company has yet to reveal the production version or the car’s official name. The CEO also clarified in his post that “sold” to Rimac means that a dealer has ordered the model, though Mate has no concerns about selling the 150 examples the company plans to produce.

Gallery: Rimac C_Two Prototype Production Line

8 Photos

Rimac will reveal the production version and the car’s official name “soon,” according to Mate’s post. The company is currently in the process of building three marketing/sales cars that will be used for the big reveal, media test drives, other events, and customer tests. The car is still in development, and Rimac doesn’t want customers to experience any hiccups that’d otherwise be ironed out before production begins.

The company has made big promises about the car’s performance, advertising that the hypercar will develop 1,914 horsepower (1,427 kilowatts) that’ll help propel it to a claimed top speed of 258 miles per hour (412 kilometers per hour). Rimac says that the C_Two will be capable of sprinting from zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 1.9 seconds, too, thanks to its quad-motor powertrain. We should learn much more about the hypercar in the coming months.