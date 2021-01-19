Thunderbird is one of Ford’s most significant car nameplates from the past. The name was used on a number of different cars, ranging from a two-place roadster to a big, four-door sedan. We even had the idea that it may be a good alternative to the Mustang Mach-E for Ford’s first all-electric crossover because the thunder portion of that name creates an immediate association with electricity.

Unfortunately, Thunderbird disappeared from the Blue oval’s lineup in 2005 when a two-passenger convertible with that name was discontinued. It turns out that Ford hasn’t completely forgotten about the moniker as a recent patent, unearthed by MuscleCarsAndTrucks, shows the company has reacquired an old Thunderbird trademark.

Ford’s original patent for the name dates back to June 23, 1956, and for some reason, the automaker abandoned it in March last year. Then, just a few days ago - on January 16 this year, the company decided it wants to protect Thunderbird again and filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark application hasn’t been approved yet and “has not yet been assigned to an examiner.”

Unfortunately - as exciting as this trademark filing sounds - it is probably not related to any production or concept model coming soon. Of course, we don’t know Ford’s exact plans and there might be something in the cards for later this decade, but we wouldn’t bet on it.

If you let us speculate just for a minute, we’d love to see a large four-door all-electric sedan from Ford wearing the Thunderbird moniker. As MuscleCarsAndTrucks points out, if the company can call a high-riding EV a Mustang, then nothing is impossible for the Thunderbird name.