The McLaren 720S has proven itself to be a formidable foe on the drag strip. It’s won countless times against worthy competitors, consistently wowing at the track. However, sheer horsepower and torque can only compensate so much for whoever is behind the wheel. A new drag race video from Lovecars shows what can happen when the 720S is just a tad too slow off the starting line as it faces off against the McLaren 620R.

On paper, the 720S is more powerful, though the 620R is lighter. The 720S sports a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that produces 720 horsepower (536 kilowatts) and 567 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. The 620R has a smaller twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter mill making 620 hp (462 kW) and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm) of torque. At the scales, though, the 620R is about 80 kilograms (176 pounds) lighter. McLaren claims both have the same zero to 62-mile-per-hour (100-kilometer-per-hour) time of 2.9 seconds.

The drag race starts with the 620R getting a slight lead right as the flag drops. The 720S driver is a bit slow to react, giving the 620R a decent lead right off the line. The 620R then pulls away before the 720S can begin closing the gap; however, there’s not enough asphalt left for the Spider to pass the 620R. The 620R beats the 720S, crossing the quarter-mile finish line first with a time of 11.37 seconds at 133.2 mph (214.2 kph). The 720S was hot on its bumper with an 11.49-second time at 132.5 mph (213.23 kph).

The 620R’s better start is noticeable in the 0-62 mph times, with the 620R reaching it 0.1 seconds quicker than the 720S – 3.95 seconds versus 3.96 seconds. While the 720S has countless drag race wins under its bonnet, McLaren’s engineering is only one part of its winning formula. A quick driver behind the wheel is also needed.