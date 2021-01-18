When engineering vehicles like the BMW 7 Series and Panamera, the development team has to balance the luxury that's expected from these models but also give them impressive performance to appeal to a buyer of these sporty brands. This video from Cars with Pilot Tseno focuses purely on speed by racing a BMW 750i against a Porsche Panamera Turbo. A tuned Audi RS6 Avant shows up at the end.

This BMW 750i has a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts or 530 metric horsepower) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through an eight-speed automatic with all-wheel drive.

This is the pre-refresh Porsche Panamera Turbo, rather than the new Turbo S. Its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 offers 542 hp (404 kW or 550 metric hp) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm). There's an eight-speed gearbox sending power to both axles.

In race one, the BMW gets a nose ahead at the start, but the Porsche is able to pull ahead. The Panamera manages to cover the quarter-mile in 11.35 seconds, and the 750i is just a bit slower at 11.95 seconds.

For the second race, the two cars swap sides of the runway. The BMW seems to get an even better start this time. The lead doesn't last, though. Their quarter-mile times are practically identical to the first run.

To mix things up, a tuned RS6 Avant joins the third drag race. The Abt upgrades push the output to around 700 hp (522 kW). With 150 hp more than the BMW or Porsche, it easily wins the quarter-mile. The Audi covers the distance in 11.16 seconds. The Porsche needs 11.35 seconds, and the BMW is at the back by taking 12.0 seconds.