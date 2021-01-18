Keen readers will know that Subaru has a vast depth of experience in rallying, winning championships with legends like Colin McRae, Richard Burns, and Petter Solberg. However, the brand’s exploits in circuit racing have flown deep under the radar in comparison. That’s likely to change, as the automaker has recently launched a new BRZ GT300 race car to compete in the Super GT championship – the premier endurance racing series in Japan.

The previous BRZ racer that competed in the 2020 season utilized a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder EJ20 boxer engine producing roughly 350 PS (345.2 horsepower) – not the FA20 from the road car. As the 2021 track challenger has been announced with a bigger 2.4-liter engine, we’re not sure if it will keep the unit from the road car, but we’d wager it will remain turbocharged for track use.

The reveal is unfortunately very short, but it does show the sights and sounds of the new Super GT challenger tackling Fuji Speedway. As pre-season testing goes with just about any motorsport, we can’t make any judgments on performance, but after a very successful 2020 season – taking pole in Motegi, and several podium finishes elsewhere – we’d wager the upward trajectory will continue.

At first glance, the aero-kit looks very similar to the previous generation with mild adjustments to wrap around the new proportions. Everything looks very promising, but we’ll just have to wait and see how the package performs at the first race – which according to the provisional calendar will take place at Okayama International Circuit in April.

As the DTM grid is thinning out with manufacturers packing up and moving elsewhere, a merger with the Super GT series is becoming more and more interesting; the concept has already been tried out with an exhibition race in 2019, and could give motorsport fans one of the most exciting grids in recent times. However, with Covid running rampant, it will likely be quite a while before that may happen.