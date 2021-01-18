Anyone who would argue that the Ferrari F8 Tributo is a bit too slow and a bit too boring could always call up Novitec. The German tuner has made a name for itself by tweaking and tuning high-end supercars with upgraded visuals and more power, upgrading various Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini, and other models. Its latest creation gives the F8 a thorough upgrade, upping both the car’s styling and performance.

Under the hood lies Ferrari’s twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8. The stock form makes a stout 720 horsepower (520 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. Novitec increases that to 802 hp (590 kW) and 662 lb-ft (898 Nm) of torque. The tuner achieves the power bump through two of its plug-and-play N-Tronic engine mapping modules, which, when paired with Novitec’s high-performance exhaust, helps the two-seater make more power. The tuner also offers several exhaust systems, including a gold-plated Inconel one.

Gallery: Ferrari F8 Tributo By Novitec

13 Photos

Novitec’s aerodynamic-enhanced bodywork is available in naked carbon with a high-gloss clear coat. The tuner adds a host of minor upgrades, such as its two-piece front-splitter, larger rear wing, carbon-trim side mirrors, new rocker panels, a rear lip spoiler, and more. Customers can opt for a complete Novitec rear diffuser, too. Improving the car’s stance are 21-inch front, 22-inch rear Vossen wheels, which pairs with the Novitec sport springs that lower the Ferrari’s ride height by about 1.4 inches (35 millimeters).

Novitec offers a front suspension lift system to assist with any road-going obstacles. Inside, Novitec is ready to add whatever touches the customer wants to have, providing individuality for “every detail of the cockpit” with countless options that include fine leathers and Alcantara. The increase in performance allows the Ferrari to hit 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 2.6 seconds, with the car’s top speed being 340 kph (211 mph).