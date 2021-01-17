The Seat Cupra Formentor SUV is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Thanks to an Audi sourced turbocharged inline-5, the spied Seat Cupra Formentor FZ is on its way to a dealership near you. This exciting SUV will borrow a great deal of hardware from the superb Audi RS Q3 SUV and we are expecting some impressive results.

The Seat Cupra Formentor rides on Volkswagen Auto Group’s latest MQB Evo architecture that is shared with newer products like the Mk8 Golf and Skoda Octavia. Since the Cupra Formentor is one of the first SUVs to ride on this latest architecture, this is a unique opportunity for Volkswagen Auto Group to develop future drivetrain configurations for upcoming models in their other brands.

Power is rumored to come from the same turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-5 cylinder engine found in the Audi RS Q3 where it produces an impressive 400 horsepower (298 Kilowatts). This power is routed to Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. This potent drivetrain is capable of catapulting the Audi RS Q3 from 0 to 60 mph in less than four seconds.

When it comes to final power figures for the Seat Cupra Formentor FZ we’ll have to wait and see how the chips fall. If there are no plans for a more powerful RS Q3 any time soon expect the Seat Cupra Formentor FZ to have a slightly detuned engine so that it doesn’t upstage its Audi big brother. However, if Audi is planning to turn up the power of the RS Q3 we can expect the Cupra Formenter FZ to offer the output of the current engine.

As automakers transition to more SUV-focused product portfolios, it's exciting to see the growth of performance trim levels. This allows customers to enjoy a practical SUV without sacrificing the engaging driving experience synonyms with sports sedans.