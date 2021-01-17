When GMC announced the 2021 Sierra by the end of summer last year, the availability of the MultiPro tailgate was announced for all trim levels, except for the base model. This means that the multifunctional feature has become an option for the SLE and Elevation trims but buyers of the entry-level version won't be getting it even at an added premium.

However, this has changed as discovered by the GM Authority. Looking at the configurator for the 2021 GMC Sierra, the MultiPro tailgate feature is now standard across all trim levels, sans the base Sierra.

Gallery: 2021 GMC Sierra

7 Photos

Even better, those who want to get the feature on the most basic trim level will have the option to do so for $595.

There's a bit of a catch, though. The pricing for the GMC trucks is a little higher for the 2021 model year, which varies per trim level. The base 2021 Sierra with the smallest engine option comes with a standard MSRP of $39,600 – a $400 increase from last year. Going up to SLE has a starting MSRP of $47,000, reflecting a $3,300 price increase, while the Elevation trim shows a $2,600 price hike at a starting MSRP of $48,800.

The three upper trim levels get smaller price hikes for the 2021 model year, reflecting $400, $600, and $500 increases for the SLT, AT4, and Denali variants, respectively. Of note, all the prices mentioned here are for the 4x4 Crew Cab, Short Box configuration without destination charges.

save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new GMC Sierra 1500 shop now

While this new pricing doesn't sound good for probable Sierra buyers, especially those opting for the lower variants, GMC is showing massive discounts and cash allowances as of this writing, which vary per trim level. You will also save around $500 if you will choose to drop the MultiPro tailgate feature on the Elevation and SLE trims.