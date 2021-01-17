The 2021 BMW 4 Series is coming to Malaysia. While that gargantuan grille is already a talking point in itself, that isn't the news that's worthy of the limelight.

In a report by Paultan.org, it has been discovered that the Malaysian arm of the German automaker has cut down the standard warranty of its cars – not just the upcoming 4er but on its entire vehicle lineup. From the previous standard five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free maintenance that's offered since 2015, new BMW cars sold in that part of the world now only comes with just a basic two-year warranty.

While a little peculiar, there's a bit of good news for Malaysian Bimmer buyers. The warranty downgrade comes with a price cut – from RM 12,190 ($3,020) to RM 44,560 ($11,039) per model, according to Paultan.org. The five-year coverage is offered as an option, with varying degrees and prices depending on the coverage.

This means car buyers who think they don't need the five-year coverage can opt for the lower-priced BMW – not that a two-year coverage will be enough, anyway. Then again, BMW Malaysia allows owners to upgrade to a five-year coverage within the first two years, which should be plenty of time for these owners to think about their decisions in life.

Of note, the best new car warranties in the US range from four to five years, even up to six years for 2018 and 2019 Volkswagen models. For BMW, American car buyers enjoy standard coverage that lasts for four years/50,000 miles, with an option to upgrade to an extended warranty before the initial coverage expires.

That said, is this move for BMW Malaysia absurd or just plain genius because of the added customer flexibility? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.