The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) delivers everything from new computers to robot vacuum cleaners. However, there are always a few items that slip through the cracks and don’t fall under the traditional umbrella. One such build is a flying F1 race car concept recently featured on RobbReport.

Apart from the anatomical issues with a flying Formula 1 car, the concept looks to strike a delicate balance between a racing drone and a racing car. Referred to as the Carcopter, the craft will be propelled to a top speed of 153 miles per hour (246.2 kilometers per hour) by a series of hydrogen-fuel-cell powered motors. Built by MACA – a French aviation startup – the aim is to launch the machine on F1 circuits.

Before motorsport fans turn over to another article, irate by the prospect of a flying Formula 1 car, the brains behind the operation consists of ex fighter-pilot Thierry de Boisvilliers and former Airbus executive Michael Krollak. Aside from the bombastic nature of a fighter pilot balanced with the calculated nature of an Airbus executive, we’d be remiss not to mention that the goal of the project is to reduce the harmful carbon emissions produced by traditional combustion engines on the Formula 1 track.

It’s important to note that F1 has been looking at utilizing synthetic fuels for quite a while now. Along with the goal to be net-zero carbon by 2030, the world’s premier open-wheel racing series has been tremendously successful in keeping drivers firmly on the ground; we can’t be certain if the aim of this operation is to become a support series for F1 or a replacement, but it’s quite a striking prospect.

Apart from the fringe idea, this is one of the sexiest flying car concepts that we’ve seen for quite a while. As such, MACA wants to have the final model ready to go at the end of 2021 and hit the track in 2023.