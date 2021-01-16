You may think that Cadillac has all of its hands on deck for electrification, considering the recent teasing of the Celestiq, its new all-electric flagship sedan. But the automaker has actually more things up its sleeve that enthusiasts would rave about.

Just last week, we reported that Caddy is limiting the preorders of the upcoming CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing to just 250 units each. The early adopters of the top-spec performance sedans aren't only getting bragging rights, according to a report by GM Authority.

As the publication discovered, all 500 buyers of the Blackwing models will receive three exclusive freebies that subsequent buyers won't get. First of which was the inclusion of one of the first serial numbers and a certificate of authenticity to back it up. Years down the line, these could increase the value of the Blackwing models.

Apart from the certificate and the serial numbered car, early buyers will also be enrolled in the Cadillac V-Performance Academy at the Spring Mountain Resort in Nevada. Of note, the Spring Mountain Resort has a six-mile track in various configurations. Training on this course will of course elevate the owners' skills and overall experiences.

Last but definitely not the least, Cadillac is giving each of the 500 buyers a "gift," according to GM Authority. Information is scarce as to what that gift's going to be, but remember that GM's keen on thanking its patrons with cool gifts like the Corvette scale models of C8 buyers.

These mentioned freebies aren't confirmed as of this writing, so don't get too excited just yet. We'll know the truth pretty soon as the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing models are set for debut on February 1, 2021 at 7:00 pm EDT in a livestream event.