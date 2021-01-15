Hot on the heels of spying the Audi A8 earlier this month is a new batch of photos that show off the sportier S8 trim. Audi is giving its large luxury sedan a refresh, likely for the 2022 model year, that will see the model receive updated styling front and rear paired with other tweaks. The 2022 Audi S8 spy photos show the car’s front and rear fascias covered with camouflage, hiding the subtle changes.

However, the camouflage can’t cover everything, and the new grille is clearly visible. It sports a new shape with a new insert design, which is flanked by new headlights that are similar in shape to those on the new A3. All of that sits above a newly designed lower front bumper. At the back, changes are sparse, though it’s impossible to miss the lower bumper cutouts for the quad exhaust tips, which give away the car’s sportier powertrain.

Gallery: 2022 Audi S8 Spy Photos

26 Photos

The refreshed S8 will likely have no changes in the powertrain department. The current car sports a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that makes 563 horsepower (420 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. The mild-hybrid setup, which pairs the brawny V8 with a 48-volt system, will likely carry over as well, helping with efficiency and performance. Interior change will likely be minimal, considering it’s a mid-cycle refresh, though it’ could receive updated infotainment software.

As of now, Audi is expected to introduce the A8 and S8 later this year, both as 2022 models, though there isn’t an exact reveal date yet. The availability will likely remain the same, too, where US customers will receive the long-wheelbase version of the luxury sedan. We could also see the Horch moniker return, which will help the model compete against the Maybach S-Class. It could sport the company’s twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 as a last hurrah for that mill.