There's a new teaser video for the Hyundai Kona N, and the accompanying Facebook post has some very good news for Americans looking for a compact performance crossover. The message says: "Coming in hot, it's the Kona N. Yes, it's N. Coming to the U.S. later this year."

The video shows a camouflaged, pre-production Kona N in a variety of situations with a driver in a full racing suit behind the wheel. It starts with a stoplight drag race against a couple in a Veloster who have no interest in challenging the performance crossover. Then, he goes to the grocery store. The next vignette is on a winding road through a forest in the winter. The next section is off-road and eventually goes to a campsite. The final (and longest) bit is on a racetrack.

A recent profile from Evo magazine indicates that the Kona N makes 278 horsepower (207 kilowatts) and 289 foot-pounds (392 Newton-meters) of torque from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. An eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox sends this power to the front wheels, and there's an electronically controlled limited-slip differential for maintaining traction. So far, Hyundai isn't mentioning a version with a six-speed manual.

The Kona N reportedly adopts steering and suspension components from the i30 N. There would be different tuning, though, to match the crossover rather than the hot hatch.

Hyundai's camouflage for the Kona N development vehicle hides the styling for the front end. A mesh grille is visible, and the holes in the concealment suggest larger inlets in the corners than the standard crossover. At the back, a big wing attaches to the roof, and there are a pair of large-diameter circular exhaust pipes.

The company isn't showing off the interior, but the i30 N provides a guide of what to expect. The overall layout should look a lot like the standard Kona but with sporty, thick-bolstered seats and better cabin materials than lesser versions.