You've heard it roar at the start of this year, now see it drop the wraps and in full livery. Toyota finally reveals its new Le Mans contender – the Toyota GR010 hybrid race car. With the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) on the horizon, the Japanese marque aims to begin a new era of endurance racing with its latest race car.

More importantly, the GR010 hypercar previews its road-going version, the Toyota GR Super Sport, which made its public debut for the first time at the opening of the 88th Le Mans at Circuit de la Sarthe.

Gallery: Toyota GR010 Le Mans Hypercar

3 Photos

According to Toyota, the GR010 hybrid race car was developed over the last 18 months at the team's headquarters in Cologne, Germany. The electric hybrid powertrain, on the other hand, was developed at Higashi-Fuji in Japan.

Powering the GR010 is a 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo engine that makes 670 horsepower (500 kilowatts), powering the rear wheels. The electric powertrain sends up to 268 hp (200 kW) of boost to the front wheels.

Of note, the GR010 is 250mm longer, 100mm wider, and 100mm higher than its TS050 LMP1 predecessor. It's also heavier, tipping the scales at 1,040 kilograms (2,293 pounds) – just a hair over the new minimum required weight at the FIA Hypercar category.

Toyota confirmed that it will defend its WEC drivers', manufacturers' titles, and Le Mans crown with an unfazed driver lineup. Reigning champions Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway, and Jose Maria Lopez will drive Toyota's #7 entry, while Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, and Brendon Hartley will race the #8 GR010.

Meanwhile, Toyota is still mum about the current development of the GR Super Sport's production version. Previous reports said that a 2023 debut could happen, but we're not holding our breath on that one.